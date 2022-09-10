Where to park for Proclamation reading at Ipswich Town Hall
- Credit: PA
On Sunday, the reign of His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed in towns across Suffolk.
The first reading in Suffolk will take place at Ipswich Town Hall at 1pm on September 11, with crowds expected to gather on the Cornhill.
At 3.30pm, 23 local proclamations of the accession will be held in towns across the county.
For those attending in Ipswich, car parks are likely to be busy across the town.
Ipswich Borough Council has already confirmed that Elm Street car park will be closed to members of the public on Sunday.
However, there are a number of other nearby car parks that are suitable for drivers coming to the town.
Here is a list of alternative car parks in the town:
Short stay car parks:
Bond Street Car Park - Bond Street, Ipswich IP4 1JE, 14 spaces, one blue badge bay
Regent Car Park - Cobden Place, Ipswich IP4 2EA, 73 spaces, five blue badge bays, two motorcycle bays
Cromwell Square Car Park - Cromwell Square, Ipswich IP1 1UP, 64 spaces, three blue badge bays, seven motorcycle bays
Smart Street Car Park - Smart Street, Ipswich IP4 1BP, 21 spaces, one blue badge bay
Crown Car Park - Claude Street, Ipswich IP1 3HS, 536 spaces, 28 blue badge bays, 28 EV charging points, 17 motorcycle bays
St Peter's Dock Car Park - Bridge Street, Ipswich IP1 1XH, 100 spaces, five blue badge bays, six motorcycle bays
Upper Orwell Street North Car Park - Upper Barclay Street, Ipswich IP4 1HU, 54 spaces, three blue badge bays, three EV charging points, four motorcycle bays
Fore Street Car Park - Star Lane, Ipswich IP4 1JZ, 30 spaces, two blue badge bays, two motorcycle bays
Upper Orwell Street South Car Park - Upper Barclay Street, Ipswich IP4 1HU, 30 spaces, three blue badge bays, three motorcycle bays
William Street Car Park - William Street, Ipswich IP1 3HX, 77 spaces, three blue badges, six motorcycle bays
Long Stay Car Parks:
Norwich Road Shoppers Car Park - South Street, Ipswich IP1 3NU, 76 spaces, five blue badge bays
Portman Road A Car Park - Portman Road, Ipswich IP1 2BP, 55 spaces, eight motorcycle bays
Portman Road B Car Park - Portman Road, Ipswich IP1 2BP, 135 spaces, five blue badge bays
Portman Road C Car Park - Portman Road, Ipswich IP1 2BP, 562 spaces, four blue badge bays, 10 motorcycle bays
Portman Road D Car Park - Portman Road, Ipswich IP1 2BP, 26 spaces
Princes Street Car Park - Princes Street, Ipswich IP1 1RY, 21 spaces, four blue badge bays, one motorcycle bay
West End Road car park (formally Ipswich Village) - West End Road, Ipswich IP1 2DZ, 385 spaces, four blue badge bays, two motorcycle bays