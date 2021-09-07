Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym
Published: 12:40 PM September 7, 2021
A group of travellers have pitched up outside a gym in Ransomes industrial estate, Ipswich.
The travellers were spotted outside David Lloyd Leisure in The Havens, close to the Holiday Inn hotel.
Officers from Suffolk police have been made aware of the travellers' presence and are "monitoring the situation".
Members of the gym have been contacted regarding the situation. The gym remains open as usual.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We are aware of a traveller encampment in the Ransomes industrial estate in Ipswich.
"Local officers are working closely with partner agencies and are making visits to the site and monitoring the situation."
Ipswich Borough Council have been contacted for comment.
