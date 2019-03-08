'She was beautiful, inside and out' – Mum's tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The heartbroken mother of 17-year-old Megan Haggar from Ipswich has paid tribute to her teenage daughter – who she described as “beautiful, inside and out”.

Megan Haggar, from Ipswich, who has died aged 17. Here, she is pictured with her brother Dalton Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Megan Haggar, from Ipswich, who has died aged 17. Here, she is pictured with her brother Dalton Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Popular Megan, a performing arts student at Suffolk New College, was found dead at a youth hostel on Saturday, February 16.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of Megan's death, and are expected to present their findings at an inquest later this year.

Ongoing police investigations have meant the teenager will be laid to rest today, nearly three months after she died.

Her funeral is expected to attract hundreds of mourners.

Mum Natashia Younger-Watson, pictured with her daughter Megan, has paid tribute to her Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Mum Natashia Younger-Watson, pictured with her daughter Megan, has paid tribute to her Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Former Westbourne Academy pupil Megan had a passion for drama and her mother, Natashia Younger-Watson, says she was “thriving” in the weeks before she died – doing well in driving lessons, and enjoying college.

“Megan was one of the most wonderful, bubbliest, happiest people you'd ever meet,” she said.

“She put everyone before herself, that's why there's been such a big tribute to her. She was absolutely amazing.

“She went to Westbourne Academy and was at Suffolk New College doing performing arts.

The Ipswich teenager died in February this year Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY The Ipswich teenager died in February this year Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“She was thriving there, she was brilliant. Proper little drama queen. “She could sing, dance, act, she was stunning and so beautiful, inside and out.

“She has a little brother, Dalton, and a big brother on her father's side, Adam.”

Known for her striking looks, red lipstick and long red nails – which have inspired the theme for her funeral – Megan was a typical teenager but would drop anything to help others.

“Megan was a very spiritual girl, a kindred spirit,” her mother added.

Megan's family have paid tribute to her Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Megan's family have paid tribute to her Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“She was known to everyone for her red lipstick and long red nails. “That was Megan's thing.

“She was a typical teenager, she knew best. She was stubborn, she tested our relationship and the boundaries quite a few times.

“She had such an infectious laugh. If she laughed, you had to laugh too. She was an entertainer, Megan liked to be the centre of attention – she is now bless her – but you'd know her for five minutes and fall in love with her. She broke so many hearts.

“She'd been through a lot, she'd been part of a gang at one point and broke away from them.

Megan with her little brother Dalton Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Megan with her little brother Dalton Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“I was incredibly proud of her, she was a very strong girl.

“Megan was animal crazy, loved kids, loved people, she wanted to help everybody.

“She's the sort of person who would drop all her shopping and help an old lady across the road, she was one of those people.”

Megan's funeral is taking place at the Claydon and Barham church at 11am tomorrow (Friday, May 3).

The 17-year-old, from Ipswich, died in February Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY The 17-year-old, from Ipswich, died in February Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“The theme is forever 17, because Megan is forever 17,” her mother said.

“We had a fundraiser, Stephanie Carr arranged that. I have had so much support, there are so many people I want to thank.

“People have been amazing, and it just shows how loved my daughter was.

“And I think even people that didn't know her, just look at her picture and think 'oh my god, what a loss'.”

A professional singer and white horses dressed up to look like unicorns will feature at Megan's send-off, which is an open ceremony.

However, her mother says they want family flowers only, and have asked if people can wear something red – Megan's favourite colour.

An invite-only party is being held in the evening.

“In the evening I'm having a party for all her friends and my family, because it's what we would have done for her 18th.

“So we're going to have all her milestones in one, and it has to be perfect because that's what she deserves.”

Donations are being accepted for CAMHS in Ipswich, a service which has cared for Megan in the past.

Contributions can be made via Co-op Funeral Services, 47 St Helen's Street, Ipswich.