'I hope the day is as perfect for Harlie as he was for me' - mum asks bikers to honour son, 5, at funeral

Harlie-Beau Wells died suddenly last month Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

The mum of a five-year-old who 'had the happiest life' has revealed a character from his favourite film, Frozen, will walk alongside his coffin as he is laid to rest on Monday.

Harlie-Beau Wells with cousin Elyza Picture: CONTRIBUTED Harlie-Beau Wells with cousin Elyza Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Harlie-Beau Wells, of Ipswich, died suddenly on October 25, having overcome a series of hurdles in his short life.

Mum Mollie hopes his funeral on Monday will celebrate her "cheeky" little boy, who adored school, music and animals.

A cavalcade of bikers will escort the funeral procession as Harlie takes his final journey through the town following a Facebook appeal by G.M. Taylor Funeral Services

Mollie said they have been overwhelmed with the response and added: "Harlie liked loud noises and he would have loved the sound of the motorbikes going past."

Harlie-Beau Wells loved his school, his friends and animals Picture: CONTRIBUTED Harlie-Beau Wells loved his school, his friends and animals Picture: CONTRIBUTED

She added that they were expecting a large turnout for the Frozen themed funeral and that his favourite character Olaf will be walking alongside the coffin as it is carried into church.

"We want people to come and celebrate Harlie's life, he had the happiest five and a half years.

"I hope the day is as perfect for Harlie as he was for me."

Harlie's aunt Lauren Wells said Harlie achieved milestones that no-one expected him to ever do, right from the outset.

A cavalcade of bikers will escort the funeral procession on Monday Picture: CONTRIBUTED A cavalcade of bikers will escort the funeral procession on Monday Picture: CONTRIBUTED

She said: "Harlie was Mollie's unexpected cheeky boy. He overcame any hurdle put it in front of him, he wasn't expected to survive when he was born but he did."

Harlie had Cerebral Palsy and other additional needs but he was adamant he would not be confined to a wheelchair and instead preferred the freedom of being carried so he could experience the world with his beloved mum.

"Harlie has been horse riding, he loved swimming, especially the wave machine at Crown Pools. We even went down the flumes in Colchester , he had no fear."

Lauren added: "Harlie was absolutely music mad, he loved John Legend's All of Me and Mans Not Hot by Big Shaq and he was Frozen crazy.

He was my "cheeky boy", said mum Mollie Picture: CONTRIBUTED He was my "cheeky boy", said mum Mollie Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"He was always kicking his feet along in time with his favourite songs."

As well as his aunt and mum, Harlie had incredible bond with his granddad and cousin Elyza, Mollie said.

Through her grief, Mollie thanks the staff at the EACH Treehouse hospice in Ipswich for the care they gave to her son and her family throughout his life.

Lauren said: "When Harlie was born we stayed there for nearly two weeks.

Harlie's funeral will be Frozen themed Picture: CONTRIBUTED Harlie's funeral will be Frozen themed Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"At the end of Harlie's life and the start of his new life we stayed their again and they were fantastic."

At Harlie's funeral family and friends are being asked to wear bright clothes and will be able to buy Frozen ribbons to wear which will raise money for his school in Ipswich where he was idolised by teachers and pupils.

The funeral will take place this Monday, November 25, at St Mary's Church in Belstead Road, starting at 11am.

Mollie has asked for family flowers only and politely asks that no children attend the funeral.

Following the service and a private family burial, people who knew Harlie are invited to join the family at Copdock Hall where a friend will sing a song he has written to celebrate Harlie's life.