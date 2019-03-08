New Greggs bakery set to open in Felixstowe

The bakery with in-house eating area will be the second in the seaside town – and brings the promise of 10 new jobs.

The development is set to take place at the Felixstowe Dock Service Area in Anzani Avenue – just off the A154 Trinity Avenue stretch of dual carriageway leading to Dock Gate Two.

Site operators Motor Fuel Group have applied to Suffolk Coastal District Council for a complete revamp of the service area which will involve demolition of the existing carwash, HGV wash and prefabricated cafe.

In its place will be built a new Greggs bakery and cafe, extra car parking and lorry parking, cycle parking, new jet wash, with a new exit onto Trinity Avenue.

The lorry parking at the 15,399 sq m site will be increased from 18 to 44 HGV spaces.

The filling station area – built in the early 1990s – will remain unchanged. The existing shower block on site will also be refurbished.

Planning officers are currently examining the plans, which are currently out for consultation. Felixstowe Town Council’s planning and environment committee will discuss the application on Wednesday, March 27.

In a report submiited with the plans, JMS Planning & Development Ltd, agents for Motor Fuel Group, say the project represents new inward investment into Felixstowe; provides much needed additional, secure, lorry parking close to Felixstowe port; creates 10 new jobs – two full-time and eight part-time; while providing new roadside infrastructure and additional consumer choice to meet an existing demand.

The company said: “The principle of the proposal is established on site by the existing HGV parking and prefabricated café, and the proposal merely seeks to replace the café with a permanent structure, improving the offer and environment on site.

“The proposals include the replacement of the prefabricated café building on site with a permanent building of 162 sqm to meet the needs of the HGV parking facility and petrol

filling station users.

“This new building will be operated by Greggs. In line with anticipated requirements an additional 13 car parking spaces have been provided including two disabled spaces to the

south of the forecourt and to the south of the new Greggs building.”