Did you go to Ipswich's Festival of Wheels? Spot yourself in our gallery

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:47 PM August 1, 2021   
The Red Dragon Monster Truck in action at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Dragon Monster Truck in action at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Monster trucks, stunts and amazing cars were all on show in Ipswich this weekend. 

Trinity Park was home to the Festival of Wheels from Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, August 1. 

It was the first time the show returned post-Covid and it promised to be bigger than ever. 

The Red Dragon Monster Truck in action at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Red Dragon Monster Truck in action at the Festival of Wheels - Credit: Denise Bradley

There were not just monster truck rides and thousands of vehicles to see, but also a big top circus. 

Passengers enjoying a ride on the Red Dragon Monster Truck at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich. Pictu

Passengers enjoying a ride on the Red Dragon Monster Truck - Credit: Denise Bradley

Organisers also had a wall of death experience, multiple live-action arenas, a live wrestling arena, BMX stunt shows, a shopping village, live music and children's entertainment.

Stunt motorcyclists Two Brothers Racing in action at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich. Picture: DENIS

Stunt motorcyclists Two Brothers Racing in action at the Festival of Wheels - Credit: Denise Bradley

Campers could also stay over to maximise their enjoyment of the petrolhead event.

Spectators enthralled by the Two Brothers Racing stunt motorcyclists at the Festival of Wheels, Ipsw

Spectators enthralled by the Two Brothers Racing stunt motorcyclists at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Revellers enjoyed the weekend festivities and Motor Show Events hopes to bring it back again next year.

John Derrick Thomas with his Mustang GT 4.6 V8 at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich. Picture: DENISE B

John Derrick Thomas with his Mustang GT 4.6 V8 at the Festival of Wheels - Credit: Denise Bradley

For more information, visit https://www.motorshowevents.com/festival-wheels/

Kevin Allen from Thetford, with his 1929 customised Model A at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich. Pict

Kevin Allen, from Thetford, with his 1929 customised Model A - Credit: Denise Bradley

Acrobatics from the BoldDog FMX team at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Acrobatics from the BoldDog FMX team at the Festival of Wheels, Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley


