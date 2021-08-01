Gallery
Did you go to Ipswich's Festival of Wheels? Spot yourself in our gallery
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Monster trucks, stunts and amazing cars were all on show in Ipswich this weekend.
Trinity Park was home to the Festival of Wheels from Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, August 1.
It was the first time the show returned post-Covid and it promised to be bigger than ever.
There were not just monster truck rides and thousands of vehicles to see, but also a big top circus.
Organisers also had a wall of death experience, multiple live-action arenas, a live wrestling arena, BMX stunt shows, a shopping village, live music and children's entertainment.
You may also want to watch:
Campers could also stay over to maximise their enjoyment of the petrolhead event.
Revellers enjoyed the weekend festivities and Motor Show Events hopes to bring it back again next year.
For more information, visit https://www.motorshowevents.com/festival-wheels/
Most Read
- 1 Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street
- 2 Man arrested over Cardinal Park stabbing
- 3 Anger as 'selfish' fly-tippers dump couch in Ipswich street
- 4 Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?
- 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 6 Seafront theatre set for big improvements and balcony dining
- 7 Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault
- 8 Mapped: Suffolk postcodes with lowest level of Covid cases
- 9 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 10 Warning of lightning strikes across Suffolk as stormy weather continues