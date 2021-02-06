Seaside town loses two more stores

Published: 4:00 PM February 6, 2021

Felixstowe town centre is seeing many changes as shops come and go - Credit: Archant

Two home soft furnishings companies have closed their stores in Felixstowe.

Ponden Home Interiors has announced that it will not be reopening its store in Hamilton Road after the current lockdown preventing non-essential shops from operating ends.

The store has been a fixture in the resort's high street for many years and on Facebook management thanked customers for their support and loyal custom.

Meanwhile, Turners curtain shop has closed its showroom premises in High Road East with the business now working from home.

The family company, which was established in 1985 and serves Felixstowe, Ipswich and Woodbridge areas, says it is now home studio based and can be contacted via its website.

You may also want to watch:

Felixstowe lost Marks and Spencer in 2019, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill went last autumn, while the future of Burtons/Dorothy Perkins, Peacocks and Bonmarche are uncertain.

Town councillors were told recently that there is though some good news with recent openings including Hungarian Deli, S Betts Mortgages, Felixstowe Mobile Phone and Computer Repairs and others in the pipeline.



