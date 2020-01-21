E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Twilight Races entries open for 2020 - everything you need to know

21 January, 2020 - 19:00
Familes running together in the Family Daily Mile. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Familes running together in the Family Daily Mile. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two of Ipswich's biggest sporting events are returning to the Waterfront and Ipswich Town Football Club this summer - and runners are being encouraged to snap up their places as entries open for 2020.

Jason and Alex Georgalas with their medals. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJason and Alex Georgalas with their medals. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Registrations have now opened for this year's Twilight Road Races, sponsored by the Ipswich Building Society and organised by Ipswich Jaffa Running Club.

When and where are the Twilight Races taking place?

5k

Families, businesses and professional runners are being invited along to this year's 5k challenge on Saturday, May 9.

Samba music is played each year to keep runners motivated Picture: RACHEL EDGESamba music is played each year to keep runners motivated Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Waterfront will play host to the England Athletics' national 5k road championships for the second year in a row.

The 2019 instalment saw elite athletes Nick Goolab and Laura Weightman crowned winners.

10k

Racing to beat the sunset, the 10k mass participation event returns to Ipswich Town Football Club on Friday, July 24.

The mass participation 10k is back again this year with a new and improved course through Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLORThe mass participation 10k is back again this year with a new and improved course through Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Although the Portman Road ground will remain the starting/finishing point for the race, a new and "exciting" course has been designed for 2020.

More details of this are set to be revealed soon, organisers said.

You may also want to watch:

Who can take part?

Spectators are able to cheer on family members and friends from the sidelines Picture: LUCY TAYLORSpectators are able to cheer on family members and friends from the sidelines Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The 5k series kicks off with an action-packed afternoon of running events for all abilities.

Races happen in waves, including the Most Active Counties (MAC) family wave and the Associated British Ports business team challenge.

Experienced athletes can attempt to beat their personal best and national track times in the elite race.

For the 10k, runners of all abilities are again welcome - but those interested in taking part are being urged to act fast.

Last year, a new course record was set and the event sold out in a staggering 28 days.

Spectators are able to cheer on participants from the sidelines, with entertainment and refreshments provided throughout the day.

What have organisers said?

Carl Ashton, race director, said: "We're proud that both the 5k and 10k events continue to be popular running events for the town and inclusive of all abilities. Accepting to host the England Athletics road 5k championships once again is a great achievement for Ipswich Jaffa Running Club and our sponsors which places Ipswich firmly on the UK Athletics map."

How can I take part?

Availability is becoming limited across both events, Mr Ashton said, so those interested in taking part should register their places as soon as possible, to avoid disappointment.

Go to the Ipswich Twilight Races website for more information on how to sign up.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Train hits deer – blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place ‘by next winter’

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Suspended prison sentence for drug dealer found in possession of cannabis

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

16 half-term treats to keep families entertained

The Little Prince, a new family show by Luca Silvestrini and Protein Dance is being staged at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds for half term Photo: Chris Nash
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists