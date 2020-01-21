Twilight Races entries open for 2020 - everything you need to know

Familes running together in the Family Daily Mile. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two of Ipswich's biggest sporting events are returning to the Waterfront and Ipswich Town Football Club this summer - and runners are being encouraged to snap up their places as entries open for 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason and Alex Georgalas with their medals. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jason and Alex Georgalas with their medals. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Registrations have now opened for this year's Twilight Road Races, sponsored by the Ipswich Building Society and organised by Ipswich Jaffa Running Club.

When and where are the Twilight Races taking place?

5k

Families, businesses and professional runners are being invited along to this year's 5k challenge on Saturday, May 9.

Samba music is played each year to keep runners motivated Picture: RACHEL EDGE Samba music is played each year to keep runners motivated Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Waterfront will play host to the England Athletics' national 5k road championships for the second year in a row.

The 2019 instalment saw elite athletes Nick Goolab and Laura Weightman crowned winners.

10k

Racing to beat the sunset, the 10k mass participation event returns to Ipswich Town Football Club on Friday, July 24.

The mass participation 10k is back again this year with a new and improved course through Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR The mass participation 10k is back again this year with a new and improved course through Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Although the Portman Road ground will remain the starting/finishing point for the race, a new and "exciting" course has been designed for 2020.

More details of this are set to be revealed soon, organisers said.

You may also want to watch:

Who can take part?

Spectators are able to cheer on family members and friends from the sidelines Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Spectators are able to cheer on family members and friends from the sidelines Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The 5k series kicks off with an action-packed afternoon of running events for all abilities.

Races happen in waves, including the Most Active Counties (MAC) family wave and the Associated British Ports business team challenge.

Experienced athletes can attempt to beat their personal best and national track times in the elite race.

For the 10k, runners of all abilities are again welcome - but those interested in taking part are being urged to act fast.

Last year, a new course record was set and the event sold out in a staggering 28 days.

Spectators are able to cheer on participants from the sidelines, with entertainment and refreshments provided throughout the day.

What have organisers said?

Carl Ashton, race director, said: "We're proud that both the 5k and 10k events continue to be popular running events for the town and inclusive of all abilities. Accepting to host the England Athletics road 5k championships once again is a great achievement for Ipswich Jaffa Running Club and our sponsors which places Ipswich firmly on the UK Athletics map."

How can I take part?

Availability is becoming limited across both events, Mr Ashton said, so those interested in taking part should register their places as soon as possible, to avoid disappointment.

Go to the Ipswich Twilight Races website for more information on how to sign up.