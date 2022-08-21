Gallery
Suffolk's refugee communities come together for 'joyful' kite flying event
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Afghan and Ukrainian refugee communities have come together for a kite-flying event in Ipswich.
Fly With Me is an international kite flying festival organised by the Good Chance theatre company, showing solidarity with the people of Afghanistan.
The Christchurch park event marked one year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan – with people at 20 locations across the UK and Europe coming together to preserve Afghan culture through kite flying.
Members of both the Afghan and Ukrainian communities in Ipswich gathered in Christchurch Park to fly kites, take part in music and art and relax and socialise over a picnic lunch - organised through Suffolk Refugee Support.
Sharafatullah Danish, Afghan resettlement bilingual advice worker at Suffolk Refugee Support, said: "Kite-flying is a joyful activity in Afghanistan, and in this season people are always flying colourful kites.
"We are happy to bring people together in Ipswich to share experiences and join our call for the fair and equal treatment of all people seeking safety, including those from Afghanistan."
Olena Kotovska, an advice worker on the Ukraine Programme at Suffolk Refugee Support, said: "The picnic is a great opportunity for Ukrainians spread throughout Suffolk to get together as a community and find new friends and support.
"Playing in their native language and communicating with their peers is beneficial for children, and it's also an opportunity to talk with refugees from Afghanistan, with whom we share a common pain of war.''