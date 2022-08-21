News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suffolk's refugee communities come together for 'joyful' kite flying event

Toby Lown

Published: 3:16 PM August 21, 2022
British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The kite flying event brought the refugee communities together. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Afghan and Ukrainian refugee communities have come together for a kite-flying event in Ipswich.

Fly With Me is an international kite flying festival organised by the Good Chance theatre company, showing solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. 

The Christchurch park event marked one year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan – with people at 20 locations across the UK and Europe coming together to preserve Afghan culture through kite flying.

Members of both the Afghan and Ukrainian communities in Ipswich gathered in Christchurch Park to fly kites, take part in music and art and relax and socialise over a picnic lunch - organised through Suffolk Refugee Support.  

Sharafatullah Danish, Afghan resettlement bilingual advice worker at Suffolk Refugee Support,  said: "Kite-flying is a joyful activity in Afghanistan, and in this season people are always flying colourful kites.

"We are happy to bring people together in Ipswich to share experiences and join our call for the fair and equal treatment of all people seeking safety, including those from Afghanistan."

Olena Kotovska, an advice worker on the Ukraine Programme at Suffolk Refugee Support, said: "The picnic is a great opportunity for Ukrainians spread throughout Suffolk to get together as a community and find new friends and support.

"Playing in their native language and communicating with their peers is beneficial for children, and it's also an opportunity to talk with refugees from Afghanistan, with whom we share a common pain of war.''

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

There was plenty of kites on show at the event. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The event marked one year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

Both Afghan and Ukrainian refugees took part in the event. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

There was also a picnic lunch which gave the groups time to come together. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

Christchurch Park played host to the community event. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The event was part of the Fly With Me international kite flying festival. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

There was also music and art activities on the day. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The day was organised by through Suffolk Refugee Support. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

People enjoy the sunshine as kites take to the sky. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

People at 20 locations across the UK and Europe took part in the festival. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The kite flying took place in Ipswich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

A kite representing the colours of Ukraine. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

A variety of kites took to the sky in Christchurch Park. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

It was all smiles as the refugee communities came together in solidarity with one another. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The event commemorated an ancient art form that is now under threat. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

People enjoyed making their own kites before watching them take to the sunny sky. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

Refugees of all ages took part in the event. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

There was a plethora of kites of all shapes and sizes created. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The kite flying festival is organised by the Good Chance theatre company, in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The weather was perfect for the kites - as they shone in a clear sunny sky. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

The event brought people of all ages from refugee communities together. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

British, Ukrainian and Afghan communities join together to fly kites in Christchurch park PICTURE:

More people enjoy taking part in the festival. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

