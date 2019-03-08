E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Refugee activist awarded with honorary degree for helping asylum seekers rebuild their lives in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:39 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 17 October 2019

Rebecca Crerar receives her honorary fellowship Picture: University of Suffolk

Archant

"Everybody you come across in your life, whether they are down on their luck or up on their luck, will bring something to you," - these were the words of advice offered to graduates in Ipswich this week as a refugee activist was recognised with an honorary fellowship.

Rebecca Crerar, of Suffolk Refugee Support, was presented with honorary degree from the University of Suffolk at one of their graduation ceremonies this week.

The dedicated campaigner has given nearly 20 years of service supporting Suffolk refugees and asylum seekers as they rebuild their lives in the UK.

Ms Crerar, who manages the organisation, has helped secure £3.5 million in grants as manager of the charity, which have paid for English lessons, training and emotional support.

She said: "I am honoured and thrilled to be receiving the honorary fellowship.

"I am accepting this award on behalf of the many refugees who have fought against unimaginable adversity to make this county their home, whilst remembering the many others who have lost their lives in the conflicts of the world."

Ms Crerar said to the graduating students: "Everybody you come across in your life, whether they are down on their luck or up on their luck, will bring something to you. They are all humans and they all have a lot to say and to give."

