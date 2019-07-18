Heavy Showers

University pick winning design for new commemorative mace

18 July, 2019 - 00:01
Elizabeth Martin, from Halesworth, has won the University of Suffolk's commemorative mace design competition Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

The winner of the University of Suffolk's competition to design its very first commemorative mace has been announced.

Following a county-wide competition, Elizabeth Martin, from Halesworth, will work with wood turner Darren Breeze to bring her winning design for the mace into reality, which will be used at this year's graduation ceremony.

Her design for the mace features the sun rising over the sea and includes the university's iconic question mark symbol, which can be seen outside its Waterfront building in Ipswich.

The mace design also includes three nut bolts, which each representing one of the Suffolk Trinity of animals - the Suffolk Punch Horse, the Black Faced Sheep and the ERed Poll Cattle.

Elizabeth said she can't wait to see the finished item.

"I was delighted to hear that I had won the competition," she said.

"It is a privilege to think I will be part of the history of the university and that the mace will be used for many years.

"I am looking forward to seeing the actual mace this autumn."

Professor Helen Langton, the university's vice-chancellor, said; "Being a young university, we wanted something traditional but with a modern twist. "The judging panel liked the fact that Elizabeth's design incorporated typically Suffolk symbols and associations but in a subtle way.

"The Mace will be predominantly carved from wood but parts will be made using our new state-of-the-art 3D printer.

"We are keen to demonstrate that as a University we are forward-thinking but keen to preserve and respect our county's heritage."

Mr Breeze, an award-winning woodturner from Lowestoft, will help Elizabeth bring her design to life. He said it was a privilege to be involved in the project.

He said: "The project will certainly be a challenge, Elizabeth's design has lots of interesting features and we can incorporate a variety of materials including parts that will be made using the University's new 3D printer.

"I am looking forward to getting started and then seeing it finished, and being used.

"It will be a huge privilege and a legacy for us both as the designer and the main maker, for our family, friends and everyone else to admire."

