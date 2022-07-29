University report finds one in four women don't report online abuse

University of Suffolk research on women's online abuse found that one in four don't speak or report online abuse - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Getty Images

A new report has found that one in four women don't speak of or report experiences of online abuse.

Research performed by the University of Suffolk across six months has found that women's online abuse can relate to offline harm.

A survey of 148 women who have suffered online abuse found one in four felt traumatised by it, with one in five reporting panic attacks.

The women reported being subject to a range of forms of abuse - with 61% experiencing unwanted sexual messages, 44% experiencing cyberstalking or harassment and 36% receiving unwanted violent or pornographic content.

A new platform, Minerva is being designed to tackle it and help women and has originated from South West Grid for Learning's (SWGfL) revenge porn helpline, which supports victims of intimate image abuse.

SWGfL commissioned the research, with revenge porn manager Sophie Mortimer saying: "The idea is to provide a one-stop platform for getting information and advice, reporting content and collecting evidence that would be available 24 hours a day."