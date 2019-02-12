Verbal abuse hurled at law centre workers as client ‘links pair to terrorism’

Police are investigating reports of two Suffolk Law Centre workers being verbally abused by a customer.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday afternoon.

A man is alleged to have entered the centre and spoken with two members of staff, who were both wearing hijabs, before making the comments.

One of the women targeted said: “A man came into the office and I tried to assist him.

“He started asking whether we could be trusted and hoped that we were not involved in any terrorist activities.”

When the staff member said to the man he should not be making comments like that, she claims he just laughed.

“We reported it to the police,” said the woman.

“It left us quite shocked. We serve people from all different backgrounds.”

The two women have since been supported by fellow law centre workers.

A police spokesman said: “We were contacted shortly before 4pm on Monday 25 February, following reports that a female had been verbally abused by a male at a premises in St Matthews Street, Ipswich.

“Police have this matter in hand and enquiries are ongoing.”