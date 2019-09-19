Police reopen Vicky Hall murder investigation as new lead emerges after 20 years

Vicky Hall was abducted and murdered 20 years ago Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY Archant

Police have thrown open a 20-year-old cold case murder investigation after new information came to light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Vicky Hall's death sparked one of the largest investigations ever undertaken by Suffolk police.

Vicky Hall's parents said they were confident police would pursue the case to the end Picture: RACHEL EDGE Vicky Hall's parents said they were confident police would pursue the case to the end Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The 17-year-old's killing frustrated detectives for two decades - but new information, reported to the cold case team by at least two new witnesses, has been deemed significant enough to reopen a live murder inquiry.

A still image from CCTV footage of Vicky Hall and Gemma Algar on the night Vicky disappeared Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY A still image from CCTV footage of Vicky Hall and Gemma Algar on the night Vicky disappeared Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

At this stage, no new arrests have been made.

DCI Caroline Millar Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY DCI Caroline Millar Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police said it was too early to make links to other solved or unsolved crimes, but that the new information did not relate to anyone or anything previously concerned in proceedings.

A press conference with Gemma Algar at police headquarters in September, 1999 Picture: ARCHANT A press conference with Gemma Algar at police headquarters in September, 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk's major investigation team will now take over and retrace the entire case.

The scene in Creeting St Peter where Vicky Hall's body was discovered Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The scene in Creeting St Peter where Vicky Hall's body was discovered Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The news was revealed on the 20th anniversary of the Trimley teenager's disappearance, which was followed five days later by the discovery of her body in Creeting St Peter.

Police also shared previously unreleased details of clothing worn by Vicky on the night she vanished - and of other distinctive possessions, including a personalised house key fob, a lipstick and a hair slide, which investigators hope will prick the memory, or the conscience of someone who knows information about her abduction and murder.

Vicky's parents were speaking on the 20th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE Vicky's parents were speaking on the 20th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Meanwhile, Vicky's parents said her killer had destroyed their lives, but that they were confident detectives would now pursue the case to the end.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar would not divulge details of the new information, but said it would form the main line of inquiry pursued by the major investigation team.

Vicky disappeared a few hundred yards from her home after she and a friend left the Bandbox club in Felixstowe Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA Vicky disappeared a few hundred yards from her home after she and a friend left the Bandbox club in Felixstowe Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA

She said the information was not previously known to police, but was significant enough to consider a comprehensive review.

Vicky disappeared close to her family home in Faulkeners Way Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Vicky disappeared close to her family home in Faulkeners Way Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

"We'll be looking at everything in the round, with a completely new investigation team, 20 years on," she said.

Vicky Hall's parents Lorinda and Graham in 1999 Picture: ANDREW HENDY Vicky Hall's parents Lorinda and Graham in 1999 Picture: ANDREW HENDY

"It has given us renewed hope that we can get justice for Victoria and her family.

"We have never forgotten Victoria Hall, and the person responsible for her murder has lived with their guilt for 20 years.

Clothing and accessories similar to those worn by Vicky Hall on the night she was last seen, including a black size eight dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed size five sandals, a brown tailored jacket and a wooden hair clip Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Clothing and accessories similar to those worn by Vicky Hall on the night she was last seen, including a black size eight dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed size five sandals, a brown tailored jacket and a wooden hair clip Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

"We have reviewed material and the investigation is now live.

Vicky Hall was Just two weeks short of her 18th birthday Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY Vicky Hall was Just two weeks short of her 18th birthday Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

"In 1999, we released images of a black dress with a frilly trim around the hem, a smart, light brown jacket and black open-toe, size-five sandals. The sandals may have been lined with Sellotape to keep the innersoles in.

Det Supt Roy Lambert with a dress similar to the one worn by Vicky Hall on the night of her abduction Picture: OWEN HINES Det Supt Roy Lambert with a dress similar to the one worn by Vicky Hall on the night of her abduction Picture: OWEN HINES

"We know she had other possessions with her - none of which have been found - including a black, possibly nylon purse with a zipper, a house key and fob with 'Vicky' on the top and 'Victoria' on the side, and possibly a Rimmel lipstick, which we think was a 'Zorro' colour.

Vicky Hall went missing in the early hours of September 19, 1999 Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY Vicky Hall went missing in the early hours of September 19, 1999 Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

"There was also a hair slide, made of wood, with a piece of wood through the slide.

Vicky picked up food from the Bodrum Grill House in Undercliff Road West on her way home from Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE Vicky picked up food from the Bodrum Grill House in Undercliff Road West on her way home from Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We're urging people to think back and see if they can recall these items.

The Grand nightclub in Felixstowe, formerly known as the Bandbox Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Grand nightclub in Felixstowe, formerly known as the Bandbox Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"I'd urge anyone who called us at the time to think back. Is there anything more you can now tell us? Relationships have changed; things have moved on. If you didn't come forward, please do now. It's never too late."

Vicky was killed two weeks before her 18th birthday as she embarked on her second year of A-levels in English, business studies and sociology at Orwell High School.

Parents Graham and Lorinda described her as an intelligent, hard working, fun loving teenager.

Mr Hall, 65, said: "Others' memories fade, but we think about her every day. This is always a tough two weeks, with the anniversary and her birthday.

"We wonder what she would have achieved and what she would have done with her life. A person took that away from us.

"Someone knows something and, perhaps, will think they can't put up with it any longer."

Mrs Hall, 63, added: "I would have liked to have seen her married with children, but that's been taken away from us."

Mr Hall called his daughter's death a major trauma for everyone concerned, including her killer, who has to live with the memory of depositing her body in a ditch, 25 miles from her family home in Faulkeners Way, Trimley St Mary.

"I can't imagine anyone wouldn't have nightmares about making that journey," he said.

"It has to hurt them."

Mrs Hall added: "That person has put us through this. You have destroyed out lives; not only our daughter's, and every close family member and friend."

Mr and Mrs Hall said the reopening of the case had come as a complete surprise, but added: "We're very confident they will pursue it to the end this time."

A timeline of events surrounding the case

- Sunday, September 19, 1999: Vicky Hall is last seen alive at 2.30am on the corner of Faulkeners Way and Trimley High Road after saying goodbye to best friend, Gemma Algar. Residents reported hearing screams and a car with a noisy exhaust drive off at speed around this time.

- Friday, September 24, 1999: Vicky's naked body is found at 7.30pm in a ditch 25 miles away in Creeting St Peter, by local dog walker Jim Armour.

- Thursday, September 30, 1999: Post mortem examination results fail to establish how the 17-year-old died, only showing that she suffered "some degree of asphyxiation".

- Saturday, November 13, 1999: Hundreds attend a public memorial and thanksgiving service for Vicky's life at the twin Trimley churches.

- Thursday, May 11, 2000: Police arrest Adrian Bradshaw, of Trimley St Mary, on suspicion of murder. His car is taken away for forensic examination. He is later released.

- Monday, December 18, 2000: 440 days after the start of the inquiry, Mr Bradshaw is arrested for the second time on suspicion of murder.

- Monday, November 19, 2001: After 10 months in custody and a two-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Adrian Bradshaw is found not guilty and walks free. The case had hinged on tiny particles of soil found in his car and which prosecutors alleged came from where Vicky's body was found.

- Wednesday, August 4, 2004: The Victoria Hall Memorial Pavilion is opened in Trimley St Mary following a fundraising campaign in the community.

-September 2019: Police reveal the case is now a live murder investigation after new information comes to light.

Anyone with information should contact the major investigation team on 0800 0961233 or 01473 613513, quoting Operation Avon.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.