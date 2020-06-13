E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Villagers dancing in the street - more than 70 times!

PUBLISHED: 17:05 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 13 June 2020

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Households in Leggatt Drive, Bramford, have now held a socially distanced lockdown disco every day for an amazing 70 days... and counting!

Claire Bickers and son Zack dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYClaire Bickers and son Zack dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Neighbours first decided to do some street dance on April 3.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Ever since then, they have danced around their drives and doorways every morning at 11am, whatever the weather.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Organiser Claire Bickers said: “The whole of the street has been coming out and dancing to different songs. It’s great fun.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

“A few of the other streets in the village have been doing it a couple of times a week, but we do it every single day.”

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Claire said, to start off with, they appropriately danced to the sounds of Dancing in the Street, but since then they have been moving along to a number of different tunes.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

She is normally out at work full-time, but during the coronavirus lockdown she has been working from home and has got to know her neighbours much better as a result of the disco sessions.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

“The whole idea was really because of not being able to see family and friends. I knew that wouldn’t be good for me,” she said.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Residents of all ages have been joining in the fun, from children to retired people. Sometimes they wear fancy dress for a change, including the odd Santa outfit, even though it is now early summer.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Although the idea is partly to have exercise and keep fit, Claire admitted that they sometimes stop for a chat... from a safe distance.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

After getting to know each other so well, the neighbours all celebrated VE Day with picnics in their own gardens, and they are planning more get-togethers in future when lockdown is over.

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHYResidents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

