WATCH: Villagers dancing in the street - more than 70 times!

Residents dancing in the street in Leggatt Drive, Bramford Picture: ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY ROBYN FAYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Households in Leggatt Drive, Bramford, have now held a socially distanced lockdown disco every day for an amazing 70 days... and counting!

Neighbours first decided to do some street dance on April 3.

Ever since then, they have danced around their drives and doorways every morning at 11am, whatever the weather.

Organiser Claire Bickers said: “The whole of the street has been coming out and dancing to different songs. It’s great fun.

“A few of the other streets in the village have been doing it a couple of times a week, but we do it every single day.”

Claire said, to start off with, they appropriately danced to the sounds of Dancing in the Street, but since then they have been moving along to a number of different tunes.

She is normally out at work full-time, but during the coronavirus lockdown she has been working from home and has got to know her neighbours much better as a result of the disco sessions.

“The whole idea was really because of not being able to see family and friends. I knew that wouldn’t be good for me,” she said.

Residents of all ages have been joining in the fun, from children to retired people. Sometimes they wear fancy dress for a change, including the odd Santa outfit, even though it is now early summer.

Although the idea is partly to have exercise and keep fit, Claire admitted that they sometimes stop for a chat... from a safe distance.

After getting to know each other so well, the neighbours all celebrated VE Day with picnics in their own gardens, and they are planning more get-togethers in future when lockdown is over.

