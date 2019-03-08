Breaking

Police investigate 'unexplained death' in Ipswich house

Police officers are investigating the 'unexplained' death of a woman in a house in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police officers are investigating the unexplained death of a woman who was found in a house in Ipswich.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 6.20pm yesterday (Monday, June 3) following reports that a woman in her 50s had been found inside a property in Waterford Road, Ipswich.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "A cordon remains in place while an investigation continues into the circumstances of what has happened.

"At this time the death is being treated as unexplained."

Next of kin have been informed.

Officers are asking anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/31654/19.