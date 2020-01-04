E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

How Ipswich Waterfront saw dramatic change in 2019 with £750,000 revamp

04 January, 2020 - 08:00
The entrance to the Waterfront from Stoke Bridge received a £750,000 revamp this year Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The entrance to the Waterfront from Stoke Bridge received a £750,000 revamp this year Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Ipswich Waterfront has seen a dramatic transformation this year - with the long-awaited completion of the Winerack and a £750,000 revamp.

It has become one of the town's most popular beauty spots, as well a hive of fun and festivities, but 2019 was the year it started looking finished.

The Winerack, which has long stood as a reminder of the financial crash of 2008, has been completed and the entrance to the Waterfront redeveloped with new paving and parking areas.

However, councillors say this is just the beginning for the area, which they say is becoming a 'jewel in the crown' of the town.

Paul West, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for Ipswich, said; "I think last year has been fantastic - it's been another leap forward for the Waterfront.

Ipswich's Waterfront has changed a lot since March 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPSIpswich's Waterfront has changed a lot since March 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

"Not only have we for the big upgrade in paving, the £750,000 investment from the county and borough council, at long last the Winerack has been completed after many, many years of waiting.

"That has brought the area up even further this year.

"We look forward to next year now when the borough council building just along from the new paved area will be brought back into use.

You may also want to watch:

"It is an important area for the town as it is something that Ipswich has that a lot of places do not. It's something Ipswich can offer to draw people in.

"It's close to the station and is a big jewel in Ipswich's crown."

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council said: "After many years of development being stalled on the Waterfront by the financial crash, it's really pleasing things have been coming together this year.

"We have seen the repaving works at the entrance which has really lifted the area.

"With the completion of the work on the Winerack and the paving and roadworks outside Dance East, the final few pieces of the Waterfront are coming together. While this is really positive, there's still a lot that needs doing."

Mr Ellesmere said he was especially proud of the line up of entertainment the Waterfront was attracting.

As well as the hugely popular annual Maritime, Art Eat and Pride festivals, it has hosted a wide range of other entertainment, including the Noah's Ark floating museum.

Grant Owen, a member of the Waterfront Tenants Association who owns The Forge said that he has seen an increase in business over the past two years.

"We could see that there was investment in the Waterfont and that's one of the reasons why we chose to open the business here.

"The area has improved and the feeling I get from meetings I have been to is that the council don't think the job is done and that should mean that the investment should continue."

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police respond to incident in Station Street

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police respond to incident in Station Street

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How Ipswich Waterfront saw dramatic change in 2019 with £750,000 revamp

The entrance to the Waterfront from Stoke Bridge received a £750,000 revamp this year Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Jailed in Suffolk: A disqualified driver and a man found with drugs worth £100k

These are the men who have been put behind bars in Suffolk this week. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nighthawkers continue to threaten Suffolk’s heritage

Nighthawking is threatening Suffolk's heritage, according to Suffolk police Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘Extremely dangerous time’ - women fleeing domestic violence left ‘feeling powerless’ by fear of poverty

Fears have been raised about the dangers women trying to escape domestic violence face. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARU

We Will Rock you success boosts Regent Theatre into New Year

Brian May was at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich last year for a performance of We Will Rock You Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists