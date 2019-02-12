Heavy rain to start the day with more showers still to come

Rain is due at the end of the week across the county, but cold winds may make umbrellas a risky choice Picture: PHIL MORELY Archant

It’s a wet and windy start to the day across Suffolk and north Essex but conditions should ease for a time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Initial heavy rain should clear to the east this morning leading to period of drier and brighter weather.

The top temperatures today will be around 14-15C.

Unfortunately the dry weather is not set to stay for the whole with further showers expected later in the day which forecasters say could be heavy once again.

Thursday will see further rain and cloud with showers set to continue for much of the day.

Temperatures will are set to be cooler at around 10C with coastal gales possible in some areas.