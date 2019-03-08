Partly Cloudy

Foggy start to the day with the risk of thunderstorms this afternoon

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 08 April 2019

The region is experiencing a foggy start to the week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The region is experiencing a foggy start to the week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk is set for a misty morning, with the chance of a rumble of thunder in the west of the county this afternoon.

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest, said it will be a generally cloudy day, with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

He said: “We have got some fog around at the moment but that should gradually clear through the morning.

“Coastal areas and northern parts of Suffolk will become brighter and should be mostly dry today.

“The further west you are in the county there is a risk of a few showers developing and possibly the rumble of thunder.

“Temperatures will vary across the region but will probably be around 16-17C.

“It will be warmer than it has in the last few days. “We will still see those easterly winds so if you are heading to the coast or the beach today you are talking about temperatures of around 11-12C.

“Into the evening there’s still the chance of some mist and fog developing around the cast but it will be fairly dry overnight.”

But Mr Bell said the rest of the week was looking drier and brighter.

He said: “On Tuesday there’s another risk of showers but will probably be dry in the morning. “It will get a bit cloudier wit some showers around Tuesday afternoon.

“It will be feeling cooler though because the easterly breeze will pick up.

“The afternoon will probably be brighter.”

“By Wednesday, and really through Thursday and Friday, it should get drier with a cool easterly wind.

“THe showers on Monday and Tuesday will move away by Wednesday and Thursday.”

