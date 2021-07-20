News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suffolk relishes scorching Summer heat ahead of amber weather warning

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:44 PM July 20, 2021   
People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk's warm tropical sunny weather is set to break into heavy showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. 

Leo. Children enjoying the Holywells splash park in ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

National weather service the Met Office has upgraded its yellow weather warning in some parts of the county to an amber warning for Tuesday at 3.45pm.

Logan and Leland. Children enjoying the Holywells splash park in ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

This change could cause localised flooding and travel disruption in West Suffolk areas like Newmarket, Haverhill and Clare and north Essex's Halstead. 

Children enjoying the Holywells splash park in ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, power cuts and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely until 7pm tonight. 

Kids cooling off in the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning for the rest of the county is also in-force, which may see less extreme weather. 

Diego. Children enjoying the Holywells splash park in ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk had been enjoying highs of 26C, according to East Anglia Weatherquest, and warm weather with many people visiting Felixstowe and Ipswich water park to take a dip to call off. 

Kids cooling off in the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

For Wednesday there could be some more wet weather and highs of 28C.

People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Temperatures will be above 20C for the rest of the week with Saturday likely to experience showers and lighting storms according to Weatherquest.

Diego. Children enjoying the Holywells splash park in ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kids cooling off in the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kids cooling off in the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kids cooling off in the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aline. Children enjoying the Holywells splash park in ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Ely Cathedral Belles enjoying a day out in Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

People flocked to Felixstowe to make the most of the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kids cooling off in the heatwave. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

