Gallery
Suffolk relishes scorching Summer heat ahead of amber weather warning
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Suffolk's warm tropical sunny weather is set to break into heavy showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.
National weather service the Met Office has upgraded its yellow weather warning in some parts of the county to an amber warning for Tuesday at 3.45pm.
This change could cause localised flooding and travel disruption in West Suffolk areas like Newmarket, Haverhill and Clare and north Essex's Halstead.
Damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, power cuts and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely until 7pm tonight.
A yellow weather warning for the rest of the county is also in-force, which may see less extreme weather.
Suffolk had been enjoying highs of 26C, according to East Anglia Weatherquest, and warm weather with many people visiting Felixstowe and Ipswich water park to take a dip to call off.
For Wednesday there could be some more wet weather and highs of 28C.
Temperatures will be above 20C for the rest of the week with Saturday likely to experience showers and lighting storms according to Weatherquest.
