Drivers form lengthy queues at Ipswich car washes as Saharan dust hits
- Credit: Timothy Bradford
Cars have been spotted queuing around the block for a wash in Ipswich in the wake of a Saharan dust storm hitting Suffolk.
Strange meteorological conditions led to the county experiencing a strange yellow hue before being covered in a thin layer of extremely fine orange dust.
The phenomenon was caused by a cloud of Saharan dust that travelled more than 2,500 miles from north Africa to reach the British shores.
Vehicles were left with stains after the dust mixed with clouds before rain fell.
Chris Bell, a meteorologist from Weatherquest said: "It's amazing to think this dust was in the Saharan desert only a few days ago."
"A front from the west combined with a strong, southerly wind has brought the dust here which has then mixed with rain clouds in the middle of the atmosphere."
"This has caused the orange and pink tint to the clouds."
Most Read
- 1 Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14
- 2 Cinnabon no longer coming to A14 service station
- 3 Felixstowe sandwich shop reopens under new management
- 4 Plans for over 100 new homes in village set for green light
- 5 Ipswich firm fined £20,000 for failing to carry out risk assessment
- 6 Regeneration expert leading 'Ipswich Vision' quits after four months
- 7 Ipswich man, 38, groped teenager in 'disgusting' incident at hotel
- 8 Change in visiting policy at some Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
- 9 All Suffolk and north Essex districts see dramatic rise in Covid cases
- 10 Detective tells inquest he was ‘suspicious’ after bin weight device reset
"The rain is moving east and the clouds will disappear through the evening to make way for a period of dry, sunny days."