Gallery
People flock to Suffolk coast to enjoy hot weather
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
People flocked to the Suffolk coast today as the county enjoyed yet another day of hot weather.
In Felixstowe, countless families headed to the beach to soak up some sun as Suffolk continues to experience a historic summer.
According to Weatherquest, the highest recorded temperature at 4pm was 27C and was recorded in a number of locations.
However, it is expected that final recordings for today, August 3, may climb up to 28C.
This week has been significantly warmer than average, with the county expecting to see about 22C at this time of year.
Rain will continue to be scarce in August, with the first signs of showers not predicted until the middle of the month.
Until then, the days will be sunnier and drier, with less cloud cover and humidity in the air, with 30C expected midweek next week.
But this is good news for troubled sleepers as the falling humidity levels mean temperatures are set to drop down to single digits overnight.
Last month, Suffolk had it's driest ever month and satellite images captured the effect the weather had on East Anglia.
On Tuesday, July 19, Santon Downham had Suffolk's hottest ever temperature, with 38.4C being recorded at 2pm.