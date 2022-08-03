News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
People flock to Suffolk coast to enjoy hot weather

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:33 PM August 3, 2022
Gwen Smith and Jill Coutts at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

People flocked to the Suffolk coast today as the county enjoyed yet another day of hot weather.

In Felixstowe, countless families headed to the beach to soak up some sun as Suffolk continues to experience a historic summer.

Jen and Felix Morley on the Carousel at Felixstowe PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

According to Weatherquest, the highest recorded temperature at 4pm was 27C and was recorded in a number of locations.

However, it is expected that final recordings for today, August 3, may climb up to 28C.

Olivia at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

This week has been significantly warmer than average, with the county expecting to see about 22C at this time of year.

Friends Gemma Sims and Wendy Cracknal enjoy an icecream in Felixstowe PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rain will continue to be scarce in August, with the first signs of showers not predicted until the middle of the month.

Harry having fun in the sea at Felixstowe PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Until then, the days will be sunnier and drier, with less cloud cover and humidity in the air, with 30C expected midweek next week.

Sister and brother Lola and Freddie at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARL

But this is good news for troubled sleepers as the falling humidity levels mean temperatures are set to drop down to single digits overnight.

Kylie at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Last month, Suffolk had it's driest ever month and satellite images captured the effect the weather had on East Anglia.

Megan and Holly having fun in the sea at Felixstowe PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

On Tuesday, July 19, Santon Downham had Suffolk's hottest ever temperature, with 38.4C being recorded at 2pm.

Noah, Seth, Eva and Amelie at Felixstowe enjoying the hot weather in August PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

