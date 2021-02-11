Video
WATCH: Your funniest snow fail videos in Suffolk
- Credit: Rachel Bond
From sledding into bushes to diving into snowdrifts – here is our compilation of some of your funniest snow fail videos.
With Suffolk now in its fifth day buried in snow, people across the county are continuing to enjoy socially-distanced fun – but that doesn't mean everything has gone according to plan.
From the classic sledding slip to an excited dog dragging its owner across the ice, our readers have been sending us some of their funniest moments captured on film.
Parts of the county have received up to 30cm of the white stuff since Sunday morning, in conditions likened to those seen during 2018's Beast from the East.
Temperatures are set to remain below freezing until Sunday, with milder temperatures forecast for next week.
The snow and ice does continue to pose a real danger however, with emergency services continuing to ask people to stay safe when out in the slippery conditions.
Do you have any funny snow videos you would like to share? Send them to our newsdesk.
