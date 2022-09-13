News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Weather

Flood alerts issued for parts of Ipswich and Suffolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:40 AM September 13, 2022
Flood alerts remain in place for parts of Suffolk Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A flood alert is in place in Suffolk (file photo) - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A flood alert is in place for Ipswich and parts of the Suffolk coast as tides are expected to be higher than usual.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for the areas surrounding the Orwell and Deben rivers for between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A more severe flood warning had already been issued for the coast around Aldeburgh, Southwold and Lowestoft for between 9.45am and 11.45am.

In its flood alert, the Environment Agency said: "Tides are expected to be higher than usual, due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

"The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed. The waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded. Water may be on the quay at Mistley."

