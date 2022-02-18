Ipswich parks, sports centres and pools closed due to Storm Eunice

Parks, sporting facilities and Ipswich Borough Council's customer service centre are closed due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich Borough Council has shut Ipswich Market, parks, pools, sports centres, Shopmobility and its face-to-face customer service centre as Storm Eunice approaches Suffolk.

A red weather warning for wind is in place between 10am and 3pm in the Ipswich area due to expected winds of up to 90mph.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "Ipswich Borough Council will be shutting parks, sports facilities and its customer service centre all day, today Friday 18 February, due to the red weather warning issued by the Met Office about possible danger from the impact of Storm Eunice.

"This will also free council staff to help with any emergency response that may be required.

"Those parks that can be locked are being shut this morning.

"We encourage residents not to use the parks that cannot be locked and to stay at home wherever possible during the storm."

Christchurch Park in Ipswich has been closed due to the winds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Facilities affected by this include Crown Pools, Fore Street Pool as well as Gainsborough, Whitton and Northgate sports centres.

In addition, the council have closed the Town Hall, including their face to face customer service centre and the cafe.

The spokesman added: "The Council has decided to close its face to face customer service centre at the Town Hall.

"This means we can have more staff answering calls from residents and tenants today.

"We expect phone lines to be busy though so if matters need to be reported, we ask this is done via ‘report it’ on our website where possible."

In addition to this, Shopmobility in the Buttermarket will be closed today.