See amazing pictures of dramatic sunset over Ipswich Waterfront

Published: 11:15 AM January 7, 2021

Sunset over the Ipswich waterfront at the end of the first day of the third national lockdown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It is perhaps the jewel in the town's crown - and Ipswich Waterfront looks even more splendid in these pictures by our photographer Sarah Lucy Brown, as the sun set on the first day of lockdown.

The third national shutdown restricts people's movement to only going out for essential reasons, including exercise once a day.

Sadly, that means not everyone will be able to travel to see the wonderful sight of the Waterfront, where boats and yachts are docked and people can enjoy a scenic walking route along the river.

However, our photographer Sarah Lucy caught the stunning sight of the sun setting as the perfect backdrop to the picturesque scenes.

A reflection of the sunset in the window of Cafe Marina at the end of the first day of the third national lockdown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The sky was so bright with fiery colours, you could even see the reflection of the sunset in shop windows.

If you've taken any good photos while exercising near your home during lockdown, email andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk

Sarah also took some pictures of the sun rising over Shingle Street - see them here.



