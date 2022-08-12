Ban on BBQs at Suffolk beauty spot due to extreme heat

Mid Suffolk District Council has imposed a temporary ban on disposable BBQ's to prevent the risk of a fire - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A popular Suffolk beauty spot has imposed a temporary ban on BBQs as parts of the county reach highs of 32C.

Mid Suffolk District Council has temporarily banned BBQs at Needham Lake, in line with Suffolk Fire Service advice.

A Mid Suffolk District Council spokesman said: "To support, and in line with advice from our Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service colleagues to protect our greenspaces, we've taken the decision to temporarily ban BBQs at Needham Lake during the heatwave to reduce the risk of fire.

"Signage is in place to advise visitors, and we will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update once we are able to lift the ban."

Station Manager Alan Coldwell gives an update on the fire at #rattlesden which is now out.



Please remember to be #fireaware in the next few days as we have a extreme fire risk warning. Please avoid bonfires bbqs and any open fires. If you see a fire call 9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ immediately. pic.twitter.com/MavcsqXBXw — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) August 11, 2022

Advice from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service states that people should avoid having bonfires, or any kind of fire like campfires/fire pits, do not use disposable BBQs and be careful discarding cigarettes and litter.

Hollow Tree Farms has also put a fire ban in place over the weekend, which is where a scout group is due to be camping.