Ban on BBQs at Suffolk beauty spot due to extreme heat
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
A popular Suffolk beauty spot has imposed a temporary ban on BBQs as parts of the county reach highs of 32C.
Mid Suffolk District Council has temporarily banned BBQs at Needham Lake, in line with Suffolk Fire Service advice.
A Mid Suffolk District Council spokesman said: "To support, and in line with advice from our Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service colleagues to protect our greenspaces, we've taken the decision to temporarily ban BBQs at Needham Lake during the heatwave to reduce the risk of fire.
"Signage is in place to advise visitors, and we will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update once we are able to lift the ban."
Advice from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service states that people should avoid having bonfires, or any kind of fire like campfires/fire pits, do not use disposable BBQs and be careful discarding cigarettes and litter.
Hollow Tree Farms has also put a fire ban in place over the weekend, which is where a scout group is due to be camping.