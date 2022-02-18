News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rare red wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of potential 90mph gusts

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:49 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 6:01 AM February 18, 2022
High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves P

A red wind weather warning has been issued for parts of Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A rare red weather warning is in place in parts of Suffolk - including Ipswich - as forecasters predict winds of up to 90mph in Storm Eunice.

The Met Office's warning, which is in place between 10am and 3pm, replaces the amber warning previously issued.

The red warning covers the areas surrounding Ipswich, Woodbridge, Felixstowe, Sudbury and the rest of the south-east of England.

While the warning is in place, the Met Office has warned of "significant disruption and dangerous conditions" that present a danger to life.

East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest previously said the winds in Suffolk could match those of the Great Storm of 1987, which saw gusts of about 100mph.

The Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich has already been closed due to the forecast conditions.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

