Shrink wrap torn off tower and trees fall as Storm Eunice hits Ipswich

The shrink wrap covering St Francis Tower in Ipswich has come off in Storm Eunice - Credit: Adam Rake/Cory Brothers

Shrink wrap covering St Francis Tower has been torn off and trees have fallen as winds from Storm Eunice have battered Ipswich.

Parts of the sheeting covering the 172ft tower were ripped in the wind, which are forecast to be as high as 90mph in Suffolk.

Workers clear a tree that fell in Colchester Road in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Several trees have also fallen in Ipswich in the last few hours, including in Colchester Road and Playford Road.

A red weather warning for wind is in place until 3pm, with the Met Office warning of "significant disruption and dangerous conditions" that present a danger to life.

Another tree fell in Ipswich's Playford Road - Credit: Archant

Trees have fallen across Suffolk in the last few hours and caused disruption on the roads – including one which blocked a busy road near Sudbury town centre.

One person has been hurt after a barn collapsed near Debenham, but their condition is not known at this time.

