Suffolk and Essex enjoy a weekend without the snow and ice
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
People across Suffolk and Essex have enjoyed a weekend with milder temperatures after two weeks of cold and icy conditions.
At Felixstowe, locals enjoyed an opportunity to go for socially-distanced walks along the beachfront – although any chances of a trip to the pub beer garden will have to wait until warmer weather and the end of lockdown.
Coastal parts of the counties saw temperatures of around 11C Saturday, while more inland areas experienced sunny skies at around 15C.
Temperatures increased significantly from last weekend when the mercury struggled to rise above freezing, with most areas of Suffolk seeing temperatures climb no higher than 1C.
Just two weeks ago temperatures were well below freezing, with the "Beast from the East 2" causing a nightmare for motorists and public services alike.
Temperatures are forecast to remain in double figures throughout next week, with sunnier conditions set to be on the way.
