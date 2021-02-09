See how Suffolk made the most of the snow
- Credit: Lee Page
From igloos to life-like snowmen, intricate snow sculptures have been appearing across Suffolk over the past few days as Storm Darcy continues to grip the county.
Lee Page, from Brantham, made this igloo for his children Riley and Finley and said it got "lots of attention" all day yesterday.
Artist Chris Newson created these sculptures outside his framing shop in Leiston High Street yesterday, and as they were so close together he made sure they were wearing face masks to adhere to Covid regulations.
Meanwhile, families have been having fun sledging in parks across Suffolk.
Schoolgirl Holly Hodgson has been having fun in the snow on a 73-year-old sledge which was made for her great grandfather.
Holly, 12, proved that her vintage wooden sledge was more than a match for modern plastic ones as she sped down a hill today in snow-covered Christchurch Park, Ipswich, Suffolk.
Her great grandfather Stanley Hodgson who was town planner for Altringham in Manchester got a works department colleague to make the sledge for him in 1948.
It was used by Holly’s grandfather Chris, now 81, when he was growing up, and again by her father Will Hodgson when he was a boy.
Will, now 46 and a creative agency director in Ipswich, said: “It is very sturdy and still going strong.
“It is brilliant that Holly is still using it now. It is a treasured family possession and has got a lot more years in it yet.”
For many youngsters this was their first proper snow experience, and the excitement was clear to see on little Callie-Jayde's face.