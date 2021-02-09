News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Weather

See how Suffolk made the most of the snow

Author Picture Icon

Natalie Sadler

Published: 2:11 PM February 9, 2021   
Snow day igloo

Brothers Riley and Finley Page in an igloo built by their dad Lee Page in Brantham. - Credit: Lee Page

From igloos to life-like snowmen, intricate snow sculptures have been appearing across Suffolk over the past few days as Storm Darcy continues to grip the county.


Snow day igloo

Lee Page built an igloo for his children Riley and Finley in Brantham. - Credit: Lee Page

Lee Page, from Brantham, made this igloo for his children Riley and Finley and said it got "lots of attention" all day yesterday.

Snow day igloo

Brothers Riley and Finley Page in an igloo built by their dad Lee Page in Brantham. - Credit: Lee Page

Lockdown snowmen

Lockdown snowmen created by Chris Newson - Credit: Chris Newson

Artist Chris Newson created these sculptures outside his framing shop in Leiston High Street yesterday, and as they were so close together he made sure they were wearing face masks to adhere to Covid regulations. 

Lockdown snowmen

Lockdown snowmen created by Chris Newson. - Credit: Christ Newson

Dad and two sons sledging

Fun in the snow. - Credit: Sam Few

Meanwhile, families have been having fun sledging in parks across Suffolk.

Snow day

Fun in the snow. - Credit: Sam Few

Schoolgirl Holly Hodgson has been having fun in the snow on a 73-year-old sledge which was made for her great grandfather.

You may also want to watch:

Holly, 12, proved that her vintage wooden sledge was more than a match for modern plastic ones as she sped down a hill today in snow-covered Christchurch Park, Ipswich, Suffolk.

Her great grandfather Stanley Hodgson who was town planner for Altringham in Manchester got a works department colleague to make the sledge for him in 1948.

EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE, tel. 07767 413379 Holly Hodgson, 12, pictured sledging today in Christchu

Holly Hodgson, 12, pictured sledging today in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, Suffolk, on a 73-year-old vintage sledge made for her great grandfather. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

Holly Hodgson, 12, and father Tim Hodgson, 46, pictured

Holly Hodgson, 12, and father Tim Hodgson, 46, pictured today in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, Suffolk, with their 73-year-old vintage sledge, originally made for Holly's great grandfather in 1948. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beast from the East 2' – forecaster warns of up to 30cm of snow in Suffolk
  2. 2 Meet the girls feeding Ipswich's new bagel addiction
  3. 3 Kesgrave women sleeping rough to highlight plight of county's homeless
  1. 4 Ipswich Town U23s manager Kieron Dyer fined for speeding
  2. 5 Former boarding school teacher faces historic abuse charges
  3. 6 Police at Chantry Park over driving offences
  4. 7 Air ambulance doctor's life saved by hero colleagues
  5. 8 Five cars crash on A137
  6. 9 Meet more of the babies born in 2020
  7. 10 A12 crash driver faked CCTV of car on drive to avoid prosecution

It was used by Holly’s grandfather Chris, now 81, when he was growing up, and again by her father Will Hodgson when he was a boy.

Will, now 46 and a creative agency director in Ipswich, said: “It is very sturdy and still going strong.

“It is brilliant that Holly is still using it now. It is a treasured family possession and has got a lot more years in it yet.”

Christchurch snow day 2021

Holly Hodgson, 12, pictured sledging today on a 73-year-old vintage sledge made for her great grandfather. She proved that her vintage wooden sledge was more than a match for modern plastic ones as she sped down a hill today in snow-covered Christchurch Park, Ipswich. - Credit: East Anglia News Service

Snow day 2021

Snow covered roads. - Credit: Sam Few

Snow day

Callie-Jayde, aged 17 months, enjoying her first time in the snow. - Credit: Vickie King

For many youngsters this was their first proper snow experience, and the excitement was clear to see on little Callie-Jayde's face.


Snow day 2021

Vicky Zukova enjoying the snow in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. - Credit: Liga Zukova

Snow 2021

Snow in Woodbridge - Credit: Jane Potter

Snow day 2021

Snow in Woodbridge. - Credit: Jane Potter

Snow day 2021

Vienna, aged 3, enjoying the snow on her way to nursery. - Credit: Clio Robey

Snow day 2021

Vienna, aged 3, enjoying the snow on her way to nursery. - Credit: Clio Robey

Snow day 2021

The big Oak tree on the Recreation ground in Stowmarket. - Credit: Colin Lay

Snow day Aldeburgh

Snow in Aldeburgh, Suffolk. - Credit: Victoria Lynch

Snow day 2021

Maisie Norton, aged 4, is loving the snow. - Credit: Amy Louise

Snow day 2021 Olaf

Freddie with Olaf the snowman from Disney's Frozen. - Credit: Amanda Roper

Snow day 2021

Sophia Stebbens enjoying her first snow experience in Hollelsey. - Credit: Sarah and Stewart Stebbens

Snow day igloo 2021

James Rudge and his son Louie Rudge-Buchanan built an igloo . - Credit: James Rudge

Snow day 2021 igloo

Louie Rudge-Buchanan in the igloo he built with his dad, James Rudge. - Credit: James Rudge

Snow day igloo 2021

Louie Rudge-Buchanan and his dad James Rudge in the igloo they made. - Credit: James Rudge




girl in pink snow coat

Rosa D'Angelo enjoying the snow in Ipswich. - Credit: Sipontina Cecere

Snow day 2021

Nitha Jaison having 'snow much fun'. - Credit: Jaison Manuel


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People taking part in a darts grand prix held at the King's Head pub, Sproughton Road, Ipswich in 2005

Nostalgia

Bull's-eye! Can you spot yourself in these darts photos?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Thorby was jailed for attacking a couple in Hadleigh, Suffolk

'Mindless thug' who attacked married couple is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Katie Masters with their baby Phoebe, who was delivered at home by Dave as there wasn't eno

'It will stay with us forever' - Couple deliver baby girl on bedroom floor

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Solea Beauty Solutions hair and nail salon in Norwich Road

Salon owner denies lockdown breaches after council issues notice

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus