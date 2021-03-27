Published: 12:20 PM March 27, 2021

A worm moon was spotted in the sky over Suffolk last night - and tonight promises to give us an even better view as we get the first super moon of the year.

Alex Rudiger, from Ipswich, was out with a camera to capture the stunning sight and said: "I think tonight was lot better in view than last year.

Alex Rudiger said the moon was clearer than last year. But tonight will give even better views as get a super moon - Credit: Alex Rudiger

"I took a few shots when cloud went over then was worth the wait when sky cleared up."

Hadleigh Astronomer Neil Norman explained earlier in the week: "At 19.48pm on March 28 the moon will be exactly full. It is the first super moon of the year meaning that it is at full phase at its closest approach to Earth.

The bright moon is clearly visible over Ipswich this weekend - Credit: Alex Rudiger

"Very little difference in apparent size will be seen visually, but some photographers may like to image it and then use the same settings for the next normal full moon to make a comparison perhaps."

And as the ground thaws, the 'worms' are visible too, making it a super worm moon.

"The name worm moon is taken from the north American Indian naming of the moons," said Mr Norman.

"This one refers to the first full moon of spring and the thawing of the ground and hence the worms beginning to surface again."