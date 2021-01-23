News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Snow could hit Suffolk as overnight temperatures set to plunge

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:24 AM January 23, 2021   
Dudley enjoying snow in Chantry Park last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parts of south Suffolk could be hit with snow tomorrow afternoon as temperatures look set to plunge.

Temperatures are set to as drop as low as -3C across the county overnight – with the potential for snow moving in from the south west later in the morning.

Forecasters said the situation is tricky to predict, but believe areas south of Ipswich could see snow by midday.

Chris Bell, forecaster at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said sleet and snow showers will be heavier in some areas than others.

Mr Bell said: "It is going to be a cold and dry start to Sunday, with temperatures dropping below freezing, around -3C in places.

"For the most part, Suffolk and north Essex will stay dry until around midday, before we see potential for this sleet and snow coming from the south west.

"There is a risk of heavier sleet and snow accumulating in the south of Suffolk to Essex, although it will be heavier south of that.

"Areas north of Ipswich or along the coast will likely see more rain and sleet."

Temperatures across the county are unlikely to go above 3C, he added.

The forecast comes after parts of Norfolk woke up to snow on Saturday morning, with areas such as Dedham seeing around 1cm of snow overnight.

