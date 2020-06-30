Firefighters called after 200 tyres found alight near Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 06:42 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:35 30 June 2020
SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Firefighters were called to West Meadows Travellers’ Site after around 200 tyres were found ‘well alight’.
The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at the travellers’ site, just outside of Ipswich, shortly before 11.40pm last night (Monday, June 29).
Engines from Princes Street, Ipswich East, and a specialist crew from Bury St Edmunds were mobilised.
A fire service spokesman said the fire involved approximately 200 tyres, which were “well alight”.
Local residents and business owners were advised to keep their windows shut after smoke began drifting to the south west.
Crews used hose reels to extinguish the fire, the spokesman added.
The fire was extinguished by 1.10am.
The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed by the fire service.
