Joy as railway station's new wildlife garden nears completion

Published: 11:30 AM May 20, 2021

A wildlife garden is being created at Westerfield railway station, just outside of Ipswich, after residents won funding to transform a large area of wasteland.

Hundreds of perennials, grasses and wildflowers have been planted on the 72 square metre site and a hexagonal planter has been constructed, where the 1st Westerfield cubs will plant herbs for people to help themselves.

Informational lecterns have now been installed in the garden in partnership with the Suffolk Butterfly Conservation Trust and Friends of the Earth to help people identify the bees and butterflies they spot.

Funding was provided by the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership, Community Rail Network and Westerfield Parish Council with support from Greater Anglia and the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership.

Volunteer station adopter Sandy Burn said: "It’s exciting to see how the garden has developed, creating an environment that everyone can enjoy, whilst providing a rich habitat for bees, butterflies and other insects is really important.

You may also want to watch:

"The plants will also help capture pollutants, store carbon and reduce the emissions in the atmosphere."