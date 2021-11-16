Santa will be travelling through Ipswich for the 51st year - Credit: Archant

Father Christmas and Rudolph will tour Ipswich this December - marking the 51st anniversary of the tradition.

The event, run by Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table, will take place throughout next month, setting off for the first time from The Bell Inn on December 1.

Organisers of the event will be raising money for Genesis Orwell Mencap and other local charities.

They are also asking the public for their help in giving nominations for children to receive a present from Rudolph and Santa, with full details on how to apply being found online.

Santa's full route is as follows:

Although restrictions have eased people are still being asked to keep a two-metre distance from the volunteers and other members of the public while Father Christmas is passing through.



