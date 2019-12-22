Ipswich primary school gives three cheers for 2019 success

An improved Ofsted grading, new classrooms and an award for supporting students learning the English language has had one Ipswich school beaming with pride in 2019.

Whitehouse Community Primary School, in Marlow Road, turned its "requires improvement" Ofsted rating into a "good" in June 2019.

The school also opened its new extension in September as part of a long-term school revamp, which has allowed it to expand the number of pupils at the school from 430 to 630.

The building even earned an award from the Ipswich Society for its design and architecture.

However the school's proudest achievement was the Gold Mark Award for the support it provides to students for whom English is an additional language (EAL).

The school currently has just over a quarter of EAL students, but this is rising with new eastern European Roma and Kurdish pupils joining.

Praising the school's approach to supporting new pupils and parents, the EAL Academy said: "Everywhere you look at Whitehouse there are relentless systems that are explicit and lead to consistency in classrooms.

"However, these systems have space for and welcome the human touch.

"The effective blend of the two is what makes Whitehouse special."

Headteacher Andrea Hall said staff and governors were delighted with the EAL award and Ofsted results.

Mrs Hall said: "Whitehouse is a great school and we are thrilled that the hard work and dedication of staff, pupils and governors has been recognised by Ofsted.

"With the positive Ofsted report, new teaching spaces and EAL award, we are all sharing three successes this Christmas."

In the report published earlier this year, lead inspector Lou Nelson praised the high level of care that pupils receive in school, deeming it outstanding.

One of the activities highlighted in the report was the school's Kurdish Day, which was organised by a small group of parents and staff.

Mrs Hall added: "We have a plethora of talented people working at the school to help ensure that all pupils have a safe, challenging and nurturing environment to learn and thrive in, from expert teaching staff and dedicated pastoral support to a passionate senior leadership team."