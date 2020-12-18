Have you seen the Kesgrave Grinch?

Published: 10:50 AM December 18, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 18, 2020

The Kesgrave Grinch, complete in costume, has been walking around with his dog Rox - Credit: The Kesgrave Grinch

A mysterious figure has appeared in Kesgrave in recent weeks – although this time around, he isn't planning on stealing Christmas.

Kesgrave's very own Grinch began appearing in the town with his dog Rox last month and has since been spreading the Christmas cheer.

People across the Grange Farm estate have been taking to social media to share their experiences with the anonymous Grinch, who has been putting a smile on faces of local children despite the doom and gloom of the pandemic.

The man behind the mask said he started dressing up as the Dr Seuss favourite last year, but felt people needed an excuse for a smile or a laugh after this year.

The Kesgrave Grinch has been spreading smiles around Grange Farm - Credit: The Kesgrave Grinch

He said: "I started last December just with the mask, and have always loved the Grinch.

"I then made the hands and furry legs, and Angela Whatling Sews made the Santa suit and boots for me this year. After three attempts, with the help of my mum, I now have the Whobilation jumper too.

"After all that's happened this year with so much disappointment – and Christmas almost at a cancellation – I thought I'd go out around Grange Farm and spread a little cheer to all the residents that have had to deal with so much over the past few months."

The Grinch said he has been dressing up to cheer up local children - Credit: The Kesgrave Grinch

The Hollywood humbug is not the only childhood character to appear in the town this year, with a host of super heroes having taken to the streets during the first national lockdown.

The Marvel and DC Comics heroes were led by New York City's Spider-Man, who was joined by legends such as Batman, Wonder Woman and even Evel Knievel.

He added he will continue to post updates about his trips via his Facebook page.

He said: "Hopefully it's put a smile on people's faces over the festive period. I've gotten almost 150 followers online in a week and have had such good comments, with people taking their photos and stopping their cars so their kids could see. It has been awesome.

"There is a good community spirit in Kesgrave and it is so nice to see."