Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Ipswich and Felixstowe?
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The New Year's Honours list for 2022 has been released - but who has been recognised from Ipswich and Felixstowe?
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Frank Bright. For services to Holocaust education (Ipswich)
Mark Glenn Murphy. For services to radio and to the community in Suffolk (Felixstowe)
George William Paul. For services to British horseracing heritage (Ipswich)
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Darren William Aitchison. For services to the community in Felixstowe during Covid-19 (Felixstowe)
Averil Selina Gibbins. Lately School Cleaner, Whitehouse Community Primary School, Ipswich. For services to Education. (Ipswich)
Franstine Cassandra Blandel Jones, volunteer and trustee, National Black Police Association. For services to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in Suffolk (Kesgrave)
Adria Pittock, chartered environmentalist and chair, Suffolk Pride. For services to the environment and the LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk (Ipswich)
Crystal Jayne Stanley, creator of the Rainbow Trail. For services to the Covid-19 response (Ipswich)
How do I nominate someone for an Honour?
Full guidance on how to nominate someone for an Honour can be found on Suffolk County Council's website on the Lieutenancy and National Honours page.
The Lieutenancy can also offer guidance and help in obtaining the forms and putting together a nomination.