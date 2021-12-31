News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Who made the 2022 New Year's Honours list from Ipswich and Felixstowe?

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:30 PM December 31, 2021
The list of people from Ipswich and Felixstowe who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list

The list of people from Ipswich and Felixstowe who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The New Year's Honours list for 2022 has been released - but who has been recognised from Ipswich and Felixstowe?

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Frank Bright. For services to Holocaust education (Ipswich)

Mark Glenn Murphy. For services to radio and to the community in Suffolk (Felixstowe)

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy at the Suffolk Day 2021 proclamation ceremony

Mark Murphy has been recognised for his services to radio and the community of Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

George William Paul. For services to British horseracing heritage (Ipswich)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Darren William Aitchison. For services to the community in Felixstowe during Covid-19 (Felixstowe)

Averil Selina Gibbins. Lately School Cleaner, Whitehouse Community Primary School, Ipswich. For services to Education. (Ipswich)

Franstine Cassandra Blandel Jones, volunteer and trustee, National Black Police Association. For services to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities in Suffolk (Kesgrave)

Franstine Jones PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Franstine Jones has been recognised for her work as a volunteer and trustee, National Black Police Association - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Adria Pittock, chartered environmentalist and chair, Suffolk Pride. For services to the environment and the LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk (Ipswich)

Crystal Jayne Stanley, creator of the Rainbow Trail. For services to the Covid-19 response (Ipswich)

Ipswich's Crystal Stanley with her daughter Ariana who inspired the Rainbow Trail that spread across the UK

Crystal Stanley has been recognised foe services to the Covid-19 response in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

How do I nominate someone for an Honour?

Full guidance on how to nominate someone for an Honour can be found on Suffolk County Council's website on the Lieutenancy and National Honours page.

The Lieutenancy can also offer guidance and help in obtaining the forms and putting together a nomination.


