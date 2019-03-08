Rain

Orwell Bridge expected to CLOSE this evening

PUBLISHED: 15:48 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 16 March 2019

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England are expecting to close the Orwell Bridge from around 8pm this evening.

The agency have been monitoring wind speeds throughout the day as they strong gusts hit the east coast.

With wind speeds of around 60mph predicted for this evening they believe that it will become necessary to close the bridge for an unspecified amount of time.

The agency tweeted: “We expect the Orwell Bridge A14 Suffolk between J56 and J57 Ipswich to be CLOSED from approx 8pm this evening.

“There is potential for wind speeds of 60mph overnight and due to safety we will need to close the bridge.

“We will keep you informed of any updates/changes.”

