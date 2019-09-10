E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman has clothes pulled off in dog attack

10 September, 2019 - 13:57
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked by a dog in Dumbarton Road Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A woman has been attacked by a dog in Ipswich - pulling off some of her clothing as it jumped at her.

The 50-year-old victim was walking her dog in Dumbarton Road Park on Thursday, September 5, at around 1.45pm, when a large white dog, off its lead, ran towards her.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the woman reacted by picking up her small dog and holding it up high.

However, the suspect dog jumped up at her numerous times, pulling on her so hard some of her clothes were pulled off.

A spokesman added: "The incident has caused red marks over her back and caused great upset and distress to the victim and the small dog."

He said the owner of the suspect dog, a man, did not apologise following the incident or make any attempt to control his dog.

He then got into a white Range Rover and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/53949/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

