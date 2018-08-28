Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Archant

A woman in her 40s has died in a crash between a coach and two cars in Suffolk.

Thorpe Lane has been closed to traffic while officers work at the scene of the crash Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Thorpe Lane has been closed to traffic while officers work at the scene of the crash Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the site of the accident on Monday, December 17, on the A1120 at Ashfield, near Debenham.

The road was closed for much of the day as police continued to investigate the crash and recover the cars and coach.

Only the driver was on board the coach, and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Chairman of the Ashfield Parish Council, Myles Hansen described the A1120 road as “dangerous” and said that this was not the first time an accident had occurred there.

He said: “There is a danger with that road.

“It’s a bit of a hump-back road, it goes up and down into a lot of dips and when the sun is very low people can misjudge the humps.

“Sometimes that means people lose control of their vehicles.”

He said he was very sad to learn of the tragedy.

Officers were first called at 9am, with Suffolk police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance arriving at the A1120 near to the junction with Thorpe Lane.

The accident saw a red Honda Civic, a silver Skoda Octavia and a coach all collide on the road.

Sadly, the Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Hansen fears that drivers who use the road, especially when the sun is low in the sky, can be put off by the dips in the A1120.

He said: “Vehicles can disappear into the dip and when the sun is low you come out of the dip and you get a real blast of sun. It’s very dangerous.”

There is no suggestion this was a factor in the latest accident.

The A1120 remained closed in both directions throughout the day, with the police keeping the site shut down well into the evening.

Suffolk Constabulary were able to recover the vehicles but continued to carry out investigations.

Diversions were put in place by police and motorists were asked to avoid the route if possible.

Despite this, heavy traffic built along the road throughout the day with the accident affecting travel between Ashfield and Winston.

Witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage showing the driving of the vehicles before the collision, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 83 of 17/12/2018.