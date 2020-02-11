E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Chinese takeaway reopens after car crash forces closure on Monday night

PUBLISHED: 19:40 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:40 11 February 2020

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Chinese restaurant forced to close after a car crashed outside its premises has reopened for business.

Wongs Chinese was unable to open for business on Monday evening after a car was involved in a collision with several other vehicles and a sign outside the restaurant on Woodbridge Road East, Ipswich.

It was reported that the car was travelling in the inside lane of the road before veering across into a slip road leading to a parade of shops where it was in collision with four other vehicles before coming to a halt outside the restaurant.

The incident resulted in one lane of the road leading to the roundabout connecting the A1214 to the A1189 being blocked.

However, Wongs confirmed they had reopened on Tuesday after the car was removed.

