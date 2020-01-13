E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New 20mph speed limit set to be brought into town

PUBLISHED: 06:59 14 January 2020

Caroline Page is hoping to the speed limit in parts of Woodbridge reduced to a 20mph. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Caroline Page is hoping to the speed limit in parts of Woodbridge reduced to a 20mph. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 20mph limit is set to be introduced in parts of Woodbridge after a four-year long debate.

The map showing the prospective areas for the 20mph zone in the Woodbridge area. Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCILThe map showing the prospective areas for the 20mph zone in the Woodbridge area. Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL

Proposals are being put forward to East Suffolk Council to provide funding for the scheme, which will eliminate speeding and congestion through the town centre and subsequent surrounding areas.

At the council's first climate emergency committee meeting held this week, plans were discussed to finally bring the new road safety initiative into action.

Councillors on the committee voted unanimously for the proposal to be officially presented to East Suffolk Council.

Councillor Eamonn O'Nolan, who chaired the meeting, said: "You can have a 20mph zone designated but you've got to change all the road signs and a lot of the road markings as well.

"You've basically got to get the roads to a stage where the police can enforce this 20mph speed limit. There is a lot of costs involved probably in the region of £140,000 to £150,000.

"I understand there may well be some funding available in the county so we are going to get a letter in very quickly. It adds a huge amount of value to the town, as a road safety initiative for one but it will also improve air quality and a general quality of life as well as noise reduction."

It is believed that one positive side effect of the 20mph zone would be a cut in congestion, where 70% of the vehicles passing through Melton Hill and into Woodbridge use it as a gateway to the A12.

However there concerns about whether the whole of Pytchers Road, which travels through Melton and Woodbridge, will be subject to the new speed limit.

Liberal Democrat councillor Kay Yule, for Woodbridge, has suggested people contact Rachel Smith-Lyte, Green Party councillor for Melton, if they have concerns.

County councillor for Woodbridge, Caroline Page, the driving force behind this project, said: "Obviously the idea of Woodbridge 20mph zoning fits in with the climate emergency priorities that the town, district and county councils have all declared.

"I am really delighted that our current town council is taking this vital issue on board and am very grateful that they have the drive and commitment to do so.

"The people of Woodbridge will benefit for years to come."

