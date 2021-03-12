Published: 4:58 PM March 12, 2021

An artist impression of what the new retail park at Boss Hall could look like. - Credit: DAVID CLARKE ASSOCIATES

Final approval has been given for plans to revamp the former dairy factory at Ipswich's Boss Hall into new retail and leisure facilities.

The proposals, submitted by the East of England Co-Op, have been given the green light by Ipswich Borough Council after developers secured the final planning permission needed.

Outline planning permission was granted for the site in 2019, with the latest decision signing off on the access, appearance, layout, landscaping and scale of the proposals.

Now that developers have secured the final planning permission required, work can begin to demolish the existing forklift charging building and make adjustments to the existing distribution centre, which closed down in October of 2019.

The land to be redeveloped comprises the former co-operative dairy and the distribution centre, which span across more than three hectares and is located towards the western outskirts of Ipswich.

The approved plans will see the existing distribution warehouse at Boss Hall Business Park being transformed into three units.

Two of these units off Sproughton Road will be used for commercial purposes and one leisure, creating up to 170 jobs at the site.

No tenants have been lined up for the new units yet but a cheerleading academy has previously expressed an interest, while the Co-op has existing relationships with other gyms and retailers.

The former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Rachel Edge - Credit: Archant

Developers said the new units will be "high quality" and contemporary in design, which they claim will improve the architectural quality of the area whilst remaining in keeping with the existing Boss Hall Business Park.

Before outline planning permission was granted back in 2019, there were delays over concerns that the warehouse had not been marketed as a single facility, but agents Boyer submitted evidence that there was not demand for one unit there.

The plans have now been given final approval by Ipswich Borough Council and work can commence.