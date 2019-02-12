Final countdown to World Book Day

Children across Suffolk will be preparing their best World Book Day costumes ahead of Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Parents have been sticking, cutting and sewing to create imaginative costumes for their children to wear to school this week.

Maddison Clarke, aged eight, dressed up as Winnie the Witch for World Book Day. Picture: CRAIG CLARKE Maddison Clarke, aged eight, dressed up as Winnie the Witch for World Book Day. Picture: CRAIG CLARKE

Falling on the first Thursday of March every year, World Book Day gives children around the world the chance to “recognise the magical power of books” and one way they do this is by dressing up as their favourite book character.

Popular options this year are likely to include Oompah Loompa’s, Where’s Wally, Harry Potter, Gangsta Granny and the Illustrated Mum.

Maddison Clarke, eight, and her father Craig have created a Winnie the Witch costume ready for World Book Day.

The colourful outfit features yellow stripey socks, a pointed colourful witches hat and Maddison is even wearing a classic red nose for the occasion.

This year’s World Book Day campaign is ‘Share a Story’ - encouraging parents and carers to read and share stories with their children for 10 minutes every day.

Krystal Vittles, head of service delivery at Suffolk libraries, said: “Sharing stories can be a really fun way to not only increase literacy but also strengthen bonds. The range of children’s books available means there’s something for everyone, even for the most reluctant readers.”

On Thursday, March 7 Chantry Library will be hosting a special story time to celebrate the annual day - praising authors, illustrators, books and reading.

The event will take place from 1pm to 3pm, and from 10am to 6pm people will be able to pick up bargain books in the libraries book sale.

For more information about different World Book Day events near you, see here.