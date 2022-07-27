Ipswich pet owner raising awareness of what do when you see a 'yellow dog'
- Credit: Melissa Craig
An Ipswich local is trying to raise awareness for 'yellow dogs' and dog etiquette in Ipswich parks.
Melissa Craig, owner of a reactive dog, Ruby, has shared her experience of having a 'yellow dog', and interactions with dog owners in Ipswich parks.
'Yellow dogs' are dogs that need space while training, recovering from surgery or being rehabilitated.
If there is a dog with a yellow ribbon, bandana or similar on the leash or on the dog, it signifies a dog that needs space and should not be approached as they can react in different ways.
She adopted Ruby, who is a rescue dog, when Ruby was four, and has been training her to be less fearful and reactive when out and about.
Melissa, 43, said: "We have successfully trained Ruby with positive reinforcement to cope with stresses on walks, but this is so easily undone if an owner allows their off lead dog to bound up to her.
"Many owners are just not paying attention, and have dogs with poor recall.
"Ruby is fear reactive dog, so if a dog bounds over and is off lead, or takes her by surprise, she will bark and lunge in that direction to warn it away.
"Ruby will happily keep herself to herself, and she is always on a lead, and we have clear signage on her lead and harness, however it is not just my situation to manage."
Melissa has had her dog Ruby for the past two years.
Melissa said: "The most important thing is just to be a bit more observant.
"It isn't ok to let your dog run around off-lead, out of your sight in a public place, no matter how friendly it is.
"I would just like to educate dog owners and encourage them to be more observant in public spaces so we can all enjoy them.
"If I can make one dog owner using local parks think twice and be more observant of yellow leads and dogs, then I will be happy."