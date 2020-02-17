Ipswich nursery wins 'outstanding' rating in first Ofsted

A "constant flow of laughter and singing" at YMCA Childcare Providence in Ipswich helped it to win an "outstanding" grading from Ofsted in its first inspection.

The Wellington Street nursery, which cares for 25 children aged anywhere from three months to 12 years old, opened in 2018 after benefiting from Department for Education funding to increase childcare spaces in Ipswich.

And it has certainly impressed inspectors from the education regulator in a very short space of time, saying that children "delight in exploring the indoor and outdoor spaces, which are planned with a great deal of thought and expertise".

Inspector Sarah Clements added that there was an "abundance of rich, varied and imaginative resources" which are "beautifully presented" to capture young people's interest.

She added: "There is a constant flow of laughter and singing.

"They listen and watch in awe as staff read stories and bring them to life using interesting props and actions.

"Children's behaviour and attitudes to learning are exemplary. They respond extremely well to the consistently high expectations and boundaries promoted by staff."

Ofsted added that the eight members of staff employed at YMCA Childcare Providence were "highly motivated by the inspirational leadership and management team". It also said they had an "excellent relationship with parents".

The report added: "Staff place excellent emphasis on building excellent relationships with parents and go 'the extra mile' to involve them in their child's learning at every opportunity."

Sophie Edevane, Ipswich childcare manager, said: "I am overwhelmed with the amazing feedback from our first Ofsted inspection and I am extremely proud of the staff team for providing an outstanding practice to our children and their families.

"At YMCA Trinity Group, we want children to be given the best possible care and provided with exciting, stimulating experiences for them to learn and develop from an early age.

"We firmly believe in our family work approach to provide children with opportunities to meet their full potential, through offering real life experiences within the setting and the community."

YMCA Trinity Group runs five centres across the region.

YMCA Childcare Providence in Ipswich opens from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.