YMCA Trinity Group in Ipswich wins award for diversity
The Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children accommodation provision (UASC) within YMCA Trinity Group in Ipswich are celebrating their win at the YMCA Youth Matters Awards.
The award ceremony held in London and hosted by the Chase quizzer, Paula Sinha, celebrated the amazing work staff and young people do within YMCAs across the country.
The night saw UASC win the Diversity Award which recognises the achievements the team has made in promoting diversity within the organisation and wider community.
Danielle Parodi, deputy accommodation manager, said: “It’s brilliant and we loved it. It just gives us enthusiasm to do more and keep going.”
The UASC team support asylum seeking young people between the ages of 16-21 and help them to feel comfortable and integrate in the community.
Next year, the team hope to put forward a young person who they support for the Young Achiever of the Year Award.
