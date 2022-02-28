Drama group coming to Ipswich following success in Edinburgh

Captivate Drama East will start performing and drama classes in Ipswich on Saturday - Credit: Anthony Cook Photography

A drama group which started in Edinburgh is bringing classes to Ipswich this weekend, March 5.

Captivate Drama East is a performance and drama group for young people aged between seven and 16.

After originating in Edinburgh, the group has been running classes in Framlingham for the past 10 years, but, due to demand, is bringing classes to Ipswich.

Courses start on Saturday, and will subsequently happen every Saturday in March.

Ali Constanti, director of Captivate Drama, said: “Captivate was initially established to provide quality, affordable classes for children.

“Classes in Framlingham began 10 years ago and have been well-attended and popular, with showcases at Framlingham College have become an annual event - and we also have a cabaret each year to raise funds for local charities.

“We're looking to expand into Ipswich as we believe passionately in the healing powers of drama and want to reach as many children as possible.

Captivate will look towards a summer production after finding success in Framlingham - Credit: Anthony Cook Photography

“Our focus remains on affordable; quality provision and we seek to ensure all the many and varied benefits of drama are available without the pressures of exams and assessments.”

“We welcome two new experts to the Ipswich team and hope we can expand further. We're not a training school; we're offering a fun, relaxed, creative, expressive and thoroughly enjoyable experience for all.”

Captivate Drama has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and stages a range of performances annually across the city to sell-out audiences.

Mrs Constanti said: “Being involved in the Fringe Festival is just fantastic. The city comes alive with diverse creativity and spectacle. It's so vibrant and exciting and great to be an established and reputable company and box office success.”

The classes are split into two sections, a class earlier in the morning for seven- to eleven-year-olds, and then one after for 11- to 16-year-olds.

“We'd love to establish successful groups in Ipswich and get involved with the theatre scene which is clearly beginning to flourish again.”